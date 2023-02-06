‘That’s my fault’ – Swansea City boss assesses Birmingham City defeat and confirms fresh injury blow

Swansea City boss Russell Martin admits he shouldn’t have used his all substitutes in the weekend defeat v Birmingham City in the Championship, after Blues claimed a late win in Wales.

Swansea City were beating Birmingham City 3-2 with 15 minutes of the game to play. Martin made the last of his three substitutes in a bid to see the game out, but defender Joel Latibeaudiere then suffered a calf injury and was forced off the pitch, leaving the Swans a man down.

Birmingham City scored twice late on to snatch a 4-3 win, ending a run of five-straight defeats in the Championship in doing so. For Swansea City however, it’s a defeat that leaves them in 13th place of the table, piling further misery onto the club after their lacklustre January transfer window.

And speaking to the club after the game, Martin admitted that he was too hasty in making his final substitution that day, saying:

“Birmingham made some changes and it helped them, so we changed formation to alleviate that. Lats has to come off and we have no sub breaks left, that’s my fault.

“We didn’t envisage that happening and we made subs to try and help the team. They brought on a big threat so we put Harry (Darling) on to have three big guys there.

“So that’s my fault. When you’re down to 10 men, it’s difficult. We should be able to see it out, but we don’t unfortunately.”

And as per the club, Martin has confirmed that Latibeaudiere is likely to miss this weekend’s trip to Sheffield United through injury.

The season ahead for Swansea…

Latibeaudiere’s injury doesn’t seem to be a significant one. But Martin will be a player down for Saturday’s trip to Bramall Lane and it might give him a bit of a section headache after failing to bring in any defensive cover last month.

The Swans remain in a decent position in the Championship table, but with fans having become unsettled after last month’s shortcomings, and Martin perhaps lacking the squad depth to really make Swansea City into promotion contenders, the club’s season could really tail off between now and May.

The upcoming Sheffield United game will be another testing one, but an unexpected win could really put some wind in the Swans’ sails.