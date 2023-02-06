Rosenior hails ‘superb’ Hull City man after Cardiff City win

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has hailed Cyrus Christie’s performance in the 1-0 win over Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

Hull City beat Cardiff City 1-0 over the weekend, courtesy of a second half goal from Christie. The 30-year-old right wing-back joined Hull City earlier in the campaign and he’s since featured 24 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting one.

The Irishman fired Hull City to second-straight win on Saturday. The Tigers have now lost just one of their last nine in the league and moved up into 12th after the win v Cardiff City – just four points now separate Hull City and West Brom who sit in 6th.

Speaking to the club after the game, Rosenior reserved praise for Christie, saying:

“Fantastic goal. We worked a lot, even in the first half, on creating overloads on that side. Cyrus has played at centre-back and full-back. We have a different system with the ball; he was our full-width player.

“He was probably our most attacking outlet first half – he’s been superb. As much as the goal pleased me was his defensive performance – constantly defended well, in good positions, blocked crosses. He’s been a real plus point for me.”

Christie has now represented all of Coventry City, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Swansea City. He enjoyed a good spell with Swansea in the second half of last season but with Hull, Christie is playing some of the best football of his career.

‘A real plus point’…

Despite all the money Hull City spent last summer, and the signings they made last month, the free signing of Christie seems to be one of their best signings of the season.

The experienced defender gives his side a lot of coverage on the right side. He’s competent going forward and in defence which makes him ideal for the modern game, and his goal on Saturday was a well-taken one too.

Up next for the Tigers is a trip to Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.