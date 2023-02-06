Out of favour Ipswich Town forward set to complete US transfer

Ipswich Town striker Ben Morris is set to join USL Championship side Detroit City, TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town academy graduate Morris has had to find much of his senior game time out on loan, most recently spending a season in Sweden with GAIS Goteborg after previous spells with Woking and Forest Green Rovers.

The 23-year-old has found much of his game time with the Tractor Boys in their youth ranks, playing only five times for the first-team.

Now though, it seems the forward is heading for pastures new as an American move beckons.

TWTD states that Morris is expected to sign for Detroit City, who play in the country’s second-tier, the USL Championship.

The striker, who can also play on the left-wing, will be hunting for regular minutes under Norwich-born boss Trevor James. His development has been hindered by injury on these shores, but after some tough spells with Ipswich Town, it will be hoped a new move can kick his career into action.

Best for Morris?

At 23, regular game time at a senior level has to be the priority for Morris. He’s not in the plans of Kieran McKenna at Portman Road either, so it seems a US move will work for all.

The Colchester-born forward picked up caps for England at U17, U18 and U19 level, so that goes to show the potential he possessed in the early stages of his career. As touched on before, injuries have hindered his progress in recent years but it will be hoped a fresh start on US shores can kick his career into action.

Morris’ sole goal in English football came during his time on loan with Forest Green Rovers, netting the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Carlisle United back in November 2018.