New claims emerge regarding Sander Berge’s long-term future at Sheffield United

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge wants to stay at Bramall Lane until his contract expires in the summer of 2024, The Sun has claimed.

Sheffield United star Berge was at the centre of significant transfer speculation in January, especially in the closing stages of the window.

However, the Norwegian has remained at Bramall Lane despite the late drama and will be onboard to see out the Blades’ push for promotion back to the Premier League, much to the delight of manager Paul Heckingbottom and the club’s supporters.

Now, fresh claims have emerged stating Berge may even stay for the full duration of the 2023/24 campaign too.

The Sun has reported that the 24-year-old’s desire is to take Sheffield United up to the Premier League and then remain with the club for all of next season too. That would take him to the end of his contract in 2024, potentially freeing him to move as a free agent.

Time will tell…

Plenty of time remains until their needs to be a decision made and there’s lots of ways this situation can go, so it will be interesting to see just how Berge’s long-term future at Sheffield United pans out.

Promotion looks to be on the cards but there’s no telling that the midfielder might not be tempted away in the summer or next January. Not only that, but what happens when his deal expires in 2024? Will he extend his deal or will he head for pastures new?

Given the high ceiling he possesses, you have to think clubs will be monitoring his situation closely and if he does end up impressing in the Premier League with the Blades, interest from elsewhere will only grow further.