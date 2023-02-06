Moore discusses Callum Paterson injury blow after Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says that Callum Paterson suffered a muscular injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough on Saturday. It was set up to be an enthralling game in South Yorkshire between the two sides who occupied the two automatic promotion spots ahead of the weekend.

But a 1-0 win for the Owls saw them leapfrog Plymouth Argyle and move into 1st place of the table – only on goal difference for the time being – with Paterson scoring the only goal of the game early on.

The Scot seemingly came close to leaving the club last month. But he remains at Hillsborough and he netted his third League One goal of the season on Saturday, before coming off shortly before the hour mark.

Speaking to the club after the game, Moore said of Paterson’s injury:

“Too early to say yet… Didn’t look good, I must say it didn’t look good. It’s a muscular injury so we’ll have to assess him again on Monday and we’ll see where he’s at really and hopefully it won’t be nothing too long.”

The Owls have a game in hand on Plymouth Argyle and a six point lead over Ipswich Town in 3rd, who drew away at Cambridge United on Saturday.

1 of 20 Who is this? John Egan Sander Berge Ross Stewart Oli McBurnie

A blow for Paterson…

Paterson is a good player for Wednesday. He’s had his spells of inconsistency but he often pops up with big goals at important times, and Saturday’s goal was perhaps his biggest yet.

He adds a lot of versatility to the Owls’ attack and if his injury is a significant one, then it’ll come as a huge blow to Wednesday who will be counting on their depth and quality to earn promotion this season.

Up next for Moore’s side is a trip to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup tomorrow night, with the game kicking off at 7:45pm.