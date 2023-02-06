Middlesbrough secure long-term future of in-form 24-year-old

Middlesbrough’s loaned out defender Hayden Coulson has signed a new contract with his parent club amid his impressive form with Aberdeen, it has been confirmed.

Middlesbrough man Coulson has played 49 times for the club’s first-team since breaking through the club’s academy.

Question marks have surrounded his long-term prospects at the Riverside though. Loan spells with Ipswich Town and Peterborough United didn’t see Coulson impress much but since joining Aberdeen in the summer, the left-back has made a great impression.

He’s managed a goal and three assists in 24 outings for the club, operating as a full-back or a wing-back.

Now, his efforts have been rewarded with a new contract. As announced on the club’s official website, Middlesbrough have moved to extend Coulson’s contract until the summer of 2025, while an option for a further 12 months could extend his stay until 2026 if they wish.

A deserved deal?

Following a strong stay at Pittodrie to date, it seems Coulson has done enough to prove that he could yet forge a career in the first-team back at the Riverside Stadium.

It’s a big show of faith in the Gateshead-born youngster and it will be interesting to see just how his situation pans out once the season comes to a close. He may well end up getting a chance to force his way into Michael Carrick’s thinking, offering a solid option on the left-hand side.

There have been encouraging moments in Coulson’s Boro career to date but after penning a new contract, it will be down to him to prove he’s got the quality to warrant a regular role in the first-team plans on Teesside.