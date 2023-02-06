Middlesbrough contracts: The deals expiring in 2023

Middlesbrough will be prioritising a place in the top six this current campaign, but they will also have one eye on next summer with several players out of contract.

Middlesbrough parted company with a number of players last summer with the likes of Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor all departing at the end of their contracts.

It seemed a real statement of ‘out with the old and in with the new’, but the calibre of players whose deals are expiring in a few months time is certainly different this time around.

Here we look at the Middlesbrough players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have one-year extension options…

Perhaps the biggest name on this list is club captain Jonny Howson. The midfielder has been an ever present in the Boro starting eleven this season and is nearing the end of his current deal. He signed a one-year extension in June last year, but there was no mention of an option to extend the deal a further year within the deal.

He has formed a terrific partnership with youngster Hayden Hackney in the middle of the park but the January arrival of Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser could affect Boro’s stance on offering a new deal to Howson come the end of the campaign.

Another first-team regular out of contract is Tommy Smith. He has played every single game under Carrick so far and has made the right-back slot his own and has likely done enough to earn a new contract.

There were rumours linking him with a reunion with his former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner at Norwich City, but nothing came to fruition. He remains a Middlesbrough player for the time being, but having signed a one-year deal as a free agent last summer, there is not an option to extend this.

Fellow right-back Darnell Fisher has played far less than Smith after he suffered a freak injury at home in the summer of 2021, and so he has not played a minute since. With his contract running down, Boro need to make a decision on whether to offer him a new one.

One player that looked destined for the exit door in the January transfer window was goalkeeper Luke Daniels. There were links to Huddersfield Town with Boro keen to cash in on the veteran with his deal coming to an end in the summer, however, he stayed at the Riverside beyond the deadline. He will likely leave when his deal is up.

Finally young striker Stephen Walker has played 10 times in the Boro first-team but is far down the pecking order as things stand. His contract expires in June later this year, and Middlesbrough don’t have the opportunity to extend his current deal by a year, and would have to negotiate the terms of a new contract should they see fit.

Middlesbrough return to Championship action away at Cardiff City this weekend.