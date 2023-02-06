Kompany hails ‘outstanding’ Burnley individual after Norwich City win

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has hailed the performance of Hjalmar Ekdal in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City in the Championship.

Burnley moved seven points clear of Sheffield United in 2nd over the weekend, and 17 points clear of Middlesbrough in 3rd after beating Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road. Anass Zaroury opened the scoring with his sixth Championship goal of the campaign so far, with Vitinho adding the second, and Ekdal adding the third on what was his Clarets debut.

The 24-year-old centre-back signed from Swedish outfit Djurgarden last month and put in a commanding first performance for Burnley, earning high praise from his manager after the game. Kompany told the club:

“For us it’s great, Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] being out it’s given us the opportunity to see others and give opportunities to others.

“Ameen [Al-Dakhil] last week was outstanding and today it’s Ekdal, another centre-back and it was a man-of-the-match performance from him too I thought.

“It helps that the other guys like Jordan [Beyer], Connor [Roberts] and Ian [Maatsen] around him are solid and all help new players settle into the side.”

Harwood-Bellis is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks. But Kompany now has several reliable centre-back options to call upon in Ekdal and fellow January signing Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, and Charlie Taylor.