‘It annoys me’ – Key Blackburn Rovers figure takes aim at Sheffield United after failed transfer chase

Blackburn Rovers director Gregg Broughton has said the club’s failed summer pursuit of Anel Ahmedhodzic still eats away at him.

Sheffield United managed to secure a deal for Bosnian star Ahmedhodzic in the summer, recruiting him from Malmo FF in one of the season’s most impressive pieces of business.

The centre-back has been a huge hit at Bramall Lane too, managing four goals and two assists in 25 games while becoming a key part of Paul Heckingbottom’s promotion-chasing side. However, his situation could have been very different.

Blackburn Rovers, managed by Ahmedhodzic’s former boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, were also keen on his signature, only to miss out to the Blades. Now, Rovers director Broughton has admitted it still haunts him to this day.

Speaking to RoversTV (quotes via the Lancashire Telegraph), Broughton admitted it ‘eats away’ at him that they missed out on the deal, adding it only annoys him more that the club who won the race for him – Sheffield United – are now under a transfer embargo.

While not directly addressing the player or the club, he made his feelings clear, saying:

“It baulks with me, eats away at me, that in the summer window we missed out for a central defender from Jon’s old club.

“It is on public record that we went in for him and we lost out on him because the other club could pay more than we did.

“It annoys me that other club is now under a transfer embargo. That’s what we’re up against right now.”

The one that got away…

Ahmedhodzic has been a hugely influential figure since landing on these shores and who knows just where Rovers might be if they had secured his services in the January transfer window.

The reality is though, the failed chase of the Bosnian international has to be left in the past, regardless of how much it might eat away at Broughton and co. Rovers managed to recruit a high quality centre-back in the form of Dom Hyam in the summer regardless, although a partnership of him and Ahmedhodzic could have been one of the league’s best.

The Sheffield United star looks on course to be heading to the Premier League with the Blades and if they are successful in their bid for promotion, he would have played an influential role.