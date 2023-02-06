Ipswich Town man reveals potential return date after long-term injury absence

Ipswich Town midfielder Dominic Ball is hoping to return for March and April as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.

Ipswich Town recruited the versatile Ball in the summer transfer window, bringing him in after his QPR deal expired.

The 27-year-old has endured a tough time with the Tractor Boys though. He’s been sidelined since November after undergoing knee surgery, limiting him to only 11 appearances for Kieran McKenna’s side.

At the time, it was reported that the ruptured meniscus would almost certainly rule him out for the season but now, it seems he’s on course to make a welcome return prior to the season’s end.

Speaking with BBC Radio Suffolk (quotes via TWTD), Ball has revealed he’s aiming to return for March and April to aid the Tractor Boys in their promotion push. He’s been back on the grass recently, mixing in some running and ball work in a promising step forward in his recovery.

He said:

“This week I’ve been back on the pitch training, a little bit of running, a little bit of ball work, so it’s moving along nicely.

“I’m hoping I get back for the last 10 or 12 games,” he later added.

“So pretty much the whole of March, whole of April and hopefully that’s it, hopefully there is no May, but if there is, it would be great to be a part of it.”

A welcome return…

After a goal and four assists in his first 11 outings for the club, Ball was enjoying a decent start to life with Ipswich Town. The injury has obviously hindered his impact and development, but should he return before the end of the season, he’ll still have a part to play.

Competition for a starting spot in the middle of the park is strong but his defensive presence in midfield or as a centre-back could make him a valuable player for McKenna to have available.

The added cover and competition can help get the best out of the rest of the players battling for a starting spot and given that the Tractor Boys have struggled somewhat recently, a kick into action with the return of Ball could be just what they need.