‘I’d do anything’ – Derby County favourite makes promotion comment that fans will love

Derby County centre-back Eiran Cashin has said he would ‘do anything’ to get the Rams back to where they belong amid their push for promotion.

Derby County academy graduate Cashin has become a firm fans favourite since breaking into the first-team at Pride Park.

The 21-year-old impressed when breaking through under Wayne Rooney and has continued to impress in League One under Paul Warne. He’s been a mainstay at the heart of defence, playing 35 times across all competitions for the Rams.

Warne’s side are on the right path to earning a play-off spot at the least, but amid their huge unbeaten run, a late push for an automatic promotion spot isn’t out of the question either.

Now, Cashin has spoken with BBC Sport about Derby County’s push to return to the Championship and their transformation since exiting administration after David Clowes’ takeover. Here’s what he had to say:

“We parked what happened last season and are moving forward.

“It’s crazy how it’s changed. Last season we didn’t even know if there would be a football club. You are going into work and you didn’t know what was happening. Every time you turned on the TV there seemed to be something going wrong.

“As much as we went through, it’s a new focus now. This season the target is promotion.

“I would run through brick walls for this club, I’d put my body on the line. I’d do anything to bring success to this club again.”

A fan favourite for a reason…

Cashin quickly became a popular figure while breaking into the first-team but his recent words will only further endear him to the Derby County faithful. He plays as he speaks too; it’s clear to see his true determination to get the Rams back to the Championship and he’s willing to put his body on the line to do so.

At 21, he’s got a bright future ahead of him and still has plenty of room and time to develop. The hope will be that he can play out the best years of his career in Derby colours but you can’t help but feel he might have bigger things ahead of him in the years to come.

Until then though, the priority will be the fight for promotion as the Rams continue their rebuild under Warne following a torturous couple of years.