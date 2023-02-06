‘Felt so good’ – Bristol City man sends message after huge step forward in injury recovery

Bristol City wing-back Kane Wilson has expressed his delight after playing 65 minutes for the Robins’ U21s on Sunday afternoon.

Bristol City looked to have pulled off one of the summer’s more impressive signings when signing Kane Wilson from Forest Green Rovers. He managed three goals and 14 assists for the League Two promotion winners, proving to be one of the division’s standout stars and ultimately earning him a move to Ashton Gate.

His time with the Robins hasn’t gone quite as hoped yet though. He made four Championship appearances before being hit with a knee injury against QPR in October and has been sidelined since.

Now though, the ex-West Brom youngster has made a big step forward in his road back to fitness.

Wilson played 65 minutes for Bristol City’s U21s on Sunday afternoon, coming through the Premier League Cup win over Everton scot-free. After the game, the 22-year-old couldn’t hide his delight, saying on Twitter:

Day 125 🙏 Felt so good to pull a football kit on again! Well done to the boys as well, getting into the next round 👊🏽 https://t.co/fBiKsQ5z31 — Kane Wilson (@_KaneWilson5) February 5, 2023

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

Closing in on a return…

Nigel Pearson and co will know they can’t rush Wilson back into action of course, but after a successful return to competitive action, this is certainly a big step forward for the wing-back.

At his age, he’s got the best years of his career ahead of him and as such a creative force on the right-hand side, it will be hoped that he can really kick on once he’s back in contention for first-team action.

Wilson will be battling with George Tanner for a starting role at right-back or right wing-back, while Mark Sykes is also an option on the right if Pearson moves back to a back-three after deploying a back-four successfully in recent weeks.