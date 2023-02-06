Evatt confirms Bolton Wanderers selection blow ahead of Peterborough United crunch match

Bolton Wanderers’ Conor Bradley will miss the next two games through suspension, after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season v Cheltenham Town over the weekend.

Bolton Wanderers claimed a third-straight win in League One on Saturday, beating Cheltenham Town 1-0 courtesy of an impressive Kyle Dempsey strike in the second half. A tough game v Peterborough United lies ahead this weekend, before the Trotters host an improving MK Dons side. But Ian Evatt will have to get through those games without Bradley.

The man on loan from Liverpool has featured 28 times in League One for Bolton this season, scoring four and assisting four. But now, the 19-year-old has 10 yellow cards to his name and so he’ll miss the next two games through suspension.

Speaking to the club after Saturday’s win, Evatt said:

“Conor gets booked for time wasting. I’m not sure he did. He just threw the ball back to Toaly who was taking the throw-in. After everything else that had gone on in the game. Is that consistent? Probably not and we’re going to miss him. It’s unfortunate.”

Bolton currently sit in 5th place of the League One table, compared to Peterborough United who sit in 7th – six points behind the Trotters who are now eight behind Plymouth Argyle in 2nd, after their defeat v Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

A tough game coming up…

Bolton have picked up some really impressive wins of late. But a trip to Peterborough United will be a very difficult one and for Evatt, not having Bradley is a really big blow.

The full-back is crucial to the way that Bolton play under Evatt and replacing him will be a difficult task.

Evatt may need to reshuffle his defence in order to cope without Bradley. Gethin Jones seems like the next best option on the right but that would mean taking him from the centre, which could potentially allow January signing Luke Mbete to come in for his debut this weekend.

If Bolton can beat Posh this weekend then they could leapfrog both Derby County and Ipswich Town ahead of them.