‘A bit out of sorts’ – Burnley v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Burnley host Ipswich Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night.

Burnley come into their midweek clash with Ipswich Town in a formidable run of form. They’ve won their last nine Championship games in a row while conceding just three times and will be favourites coming into their replay vs Ipswich Town.

After holding the Clarets at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys will be hopeful of pulling off an impressive upset here though.

Kieran McKenna’s side have slipped in the league standings over recent weeks and are currently being reeled in by Derby County and Bolton Wanderers but a cup trip to Turf Moor presents them with a rest from League One action.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Ray

“The winner of this tie may well embark on a memorable cup run. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town await the victor in the fifth round and with some of the Premier League’s big guns already out of the way, there’s no telling just what could be achieved if the games fall in their favour.

“For me, you have to back Burnley for this one. They’ve been almost perfect at home this season and while cup football can throw up a surprise or two, Ipswich Town’s recent struggles aren’t exactly encouraging.

“The gulf in class could be telling here. I’m going for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Ipswich Town

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think there’s one team in the Football League who can stop Burnley right now. With promotion looking inevitable, Burnley and Kompany will no doubt want to compliment their strong season so far with a decent cup run.

“Ipswich are a decent side. They’re a bit out of sorts right now and they’re falling behind in the race for automatic promotion in League One, but they’ll certainly give Burnley a good game.

“It’ll have to be some performance though to come away from Turf Moor with a result, even against a Burnley side that I expect to be quite heavily changed from Saturday’ win over Norwich.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Ipswich Town