Barnsley contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

Barnsley were held to a 1-1 draw away at Portsmouth on Saturday, with the point leaving them in 6th place of the League One table.

Michael Duff’s side are unbeaten in three and have only lost two of their last 12 in the league. A play-off finish looks like a real possibility for the Tykes this season, and whether they earn promotion or not, there’s going to be some changes to the playing squad this summer.

A number of player see their contracts expire in the summer, with a standout name out of contract in 2023 being Luke Thomas. The 23-year-old has missed the last four months of action with a broken leg, but he hopes to return to the side in the coming weeks. He’s scored once and assisted once in 11 League One outings this season and he’ll no doubt be playing for his future when he returns.

Elsewhere, Clarke Oduor sees his Barnsley deal expire this summer. The defender featured twice in the league earlier on this season before heading out on loan to Hartlepool United in League Two. He’s since returned but is yet to make an appearance, and he too seems to be facing an uncertain few months ahead.

And striker James Norwood sees his deal expire in the summer, but the club have the option to extend his stay by a further year. Since joining on a free transfer last summer, Norwood has scored six and assisted two in 24 League One outings for the Tykes, and whilst there’s room for improvement, he’s certainly a useful and experienced player in this side and another one-year deal for Norwood wouldn’t be too surprising.

Duff also has to run the rule over certain youngsters too; Aiden Marsh, Jasper Moon, and Jordan Helliwell are among the club’s younger players who see their deals expire at the end of this season.

Up next for Barnsley is a home game v Cambridge United this weekend.