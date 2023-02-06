Axed West Brom boss recently rejected an approach from Wigan Athletic, report claims

Axed West Brom boss Steve Bruce recently ‘rejected the chance’ to take charge of Wigan Athletic, claims Football Insider.

Bruce, 62, has been out of work since being sacked by West Brom back in October. The veteran manager lasted just eight months at The Hawthorns, winning eight of his 32 games in charge and leaving with the Baggies slumped in the relegation places of the Championship table.

Carlos Corberan has since dragged West Brom out of the bottom three. But Wigan Athletic are stuck at the foot of the table after a torrid run of form, with Shaun Maloney having recently replaced Kolo Toure as manager. But Football Insider claim that Bruce was ‘contacted’ by Wigan after the sacking of Toure, but that Bruce ‘knocked them back as he holds out hope of returning to management at a higher level club’.

Bruce managed Wigan Athletic briefly in 2001 and again between 2007 and 2009. In his first full season at the club – the 2008/09 campaign – Bruce guided Wigan to an 11th place finish in the Premier League.