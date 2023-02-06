‘An easy enough win’ – Sheffield United v Wrexham prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Wrexham tomorrow night in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

Sheffield United come into Tuesday night’s clash in formidable form but all too aware of the dangers Wrexham possess.

The Blades are on the path to promotion back to the Premier League but after a late John Egan goal spared their blushes at the Racecourse Ground, the Blades know they will have to be on form to overcome the National League flyers.

As for the Red Dragons, they’re fighting it out at the top of the National League with Notts County for the only automatic promotion spot. Phil Parkinson’s side have lost just twice in 28 league games and will be hoping their memorable FA Cup win can continue here.

The winner of tomorrow’s tie will host Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“As much as many will want the fairytale run to continue for Wrexham, I think this will be a step too far.

“They were fantastic in the reverse fixture and were arguably unlucky to miss out on the win so late, but the trip to Bramall Lane presents a whole new challenge. Phil Parkinson’s EFL pedigree will be vital for the visitors but the gulf in quality should be on show here.

“This should be an easy enough win for Sheffield United in front of the home faithful.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Wrexham

Luke Phelps

“It’s great to see Wrexham playing Sheffield United. The Welsh club are on the up and this game at Bramall Lane will be a great experience for the players and for the fans too.

“And whilst Sheffield United will take the game and the threat of Wrexham very seriously, I think the Blades will simply have way too much quality for the non-league club.

“I’m saying routine home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-0 Wrexham