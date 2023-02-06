22-year-old Sunderland ace drawing Premier League transfer interest

Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson is being eyed up by Leicester City and Wolves ahead of the summer transfer window, The Sun has said.

Sunderland academy graduate Patterson has become the go-to man in between the sticks for the Black Cats since emerging on the first-team picture last season.

Shortly returning from a loan spell with Notts County in January 2022, Patterson became the starting ‘keeper for Alex Neil and under Tony Mowbray, the 22-year-old has maintained his place in the side in the Championship.

Now, it’s claimed his performances are drawing Premier League interest.

The Sun claims top-flight pair Leicester City and Wolves are both weighing up moves for Patterson ahead of the summer transfer window, with a fee of around £10m already mentioned with Sunderland aren’t to win promotion this season.

Patterson has started 29 league games this season, conceding 33 times and keeping eight clean sheets in the process. Overall, the youngster has notched 18 clean sheets in 57 outings for the Black Cats.

Destined for the top-flight?

Be it with Sunderland or with another club, it seems as though Patterson is destined to ply his trade in the Premier League at some point in the future.

The Black Cats will be hoping the Newcastle-born ‘keeper can make that step up at the Stadium of Light as they bid to make a long-awaited return, but with Leicester City and Wolves keen, it will be interesting to see just how the rumoured interest develops.

Until the summer though, the full focus will be on maintaining the promotion bid under Mowbray’s management. He’s under contract with Sunderland until 2026 too, so there’s no pressure for the club to cash in any time soon.