Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Duo available, January signing to make debut?

Sunderland travel to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall come into this game 8th in the table just one point outside the top-six, and with a game in hand. Gary Rowett’s side have only lost one in their past six outings and since their away defeat to Sunderland, appear to have turned a corner.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland are just one place behind their opponents this weekend. The Black Cats are enjoying a strong season back in the second tier, but this game could be their hardest in a while.

Sunderland team news

Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin are available and will be travelling with the squad to London for the first time since they both picked up knocks earlier this year.

Lynden Gooch is still a few weeks away from a return and elsewhere star striker Ross Stewart was recently confirmed to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Joining Stewart in the same boat is captain Corry Evans who won’t feature again for Sunderland this season.

Luke O’Nien remains suspended following his red card against Swansea City and Elliot Embleton remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Ballard

Batth

Alese

Neil

Michut

Clarke

Diallo

Roberts

Gelhardt

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

New signing Joe Gelhardt could be in line to make his first appearance in red and white this weekend with Sunderland limited in striking options.

Edouard Michut has impressed as of late and will likely keep his spot in the midfield paring alongside Dan Neil.

Former Millwall defender Dan Ballard was superb against Fulham in the FA Cup and will be looking to get one over on his former side this afternoon.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.