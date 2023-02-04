Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: January signings ruled out, midfield duo sidelined

Stoke City travel to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Alex Neil’s Stoke City go up against Luton Town in the Championship today, in what promises to be a tough outing for the Potters who currently sit in 18th – 12 points behind Luton Town in 4th.

Last time out, Stoke City beat Stevenage in the FA Cup, after thumping Reading 4-0 in the Championship before that. Rob Edwards’ Luton Town meanwhile beat Cardiff City in the Championship on Tuesday, having won five of their opening seven league games under the ex-Watford boss.

Stoke City team news

January arrivals Axel Tuanzebe and Ben Pearson will miss out today. So too will Connor Roberts who picked up an ankle injury v Stevenage, but Neil says he’ll only be sidelined for a few weeks.

Elsewhere, Nick Powell and Sam Clucas look set to miss out, but Dwight Gayle could be included in the matchday squad after a bout of illness.

Predicted XI

Sarkic (GK)

Tymon

Fox

Jagielka

Wilmot

Laurent

Smallbone

Baker

Celina

Campbell

Brown

Expect a side similar to the one that beat Reading in the Championship, but with potential debuts for goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and Bersant Celina.

Neil needed a new goalkeeper so expect Sarkic to come in from the off. Elsewhere, with Gayle potentially starting on the bench, Tyrese Campbell could move into a more central position and Celina could start just behind him, and to the left.

Stoke City look to have an improved squad after the January transfer window. And when the likes of Pearson and Tuanzebe come in, with Powell and Clucas soon to return as well, the Potters should start to climb the table.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.