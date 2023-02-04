QPR team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: Defensive duo could miss out, striker still sidelined

QPR head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Neil Critchley’s side head up north to face Huddersfield Town today, in what will be another tough outing for the struggling R’s.

QPR find themselves in 14th place of the table ahead of this weekend and sit 12 points above Huddersfield Town who currently sit in 22nd – the R’s now winless in their last seven in all competitions, having won jus one of their opening eight games under Critchley.

Last time out, QPR were humbled 3-0 by Hull City whilst Huddersfield lost 2-0 away at Coventry City.

QPR team news

QPR could be without both Ethan Laird (hamstring) and Kenneth Paal (knee) today, with both layers facing late fitness checks.

Elsewhere, Luke Amos (hamstring) and Leon Balogun (calf) look set to miss out, with no updates on either player going into this one.

Lyndon Dykes is battling pneumonia and will miss out.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Adomah

Dickie

Clarke-Salter

Dunne

Kakay

Field

Johansen

Chair

Willock

Lowe

With injuries piling up and form out of the window, expect to see a much different QPR XI today. Critchley needs to do something different and one way he could combat his side’s current struggles is with a back-five.

Osman Kakay will no doubt come into the starting side and if both Paal and Laird are sidelined, Albert Adomah might be forced to play in a right wing-back position, with Kakay playing on the left.

Stefan Johansen could come in for his first start since returning from injury and expect Chris Willock to return to the XI if he’s fit to do so.

Jamal Lowe should lead the line as a lone striker.

Today’s game feels like a crucial one for QPR, and another defeat will further upset the fans who’ve seen their side go from table-toppers to 14th in the space of a few months.