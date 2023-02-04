Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Duo out, January signing to make debut?

Norwich City host league leaders Burnley in the Championship this afternoon.

David Wagner takes charge of his third league game as Norwich City manager today, and it’ll be his toughest game yet with league leaders Burnley coming to Carrow Road.

The Canaries sit just outside the top-six ahead of this one, with a staggering 20 points separating them and Burnley in 1st. Vincent Kompany’s side have lost just two league games all season and have won their last eight in the Championship.

Norwich have won their opening two games under Wagner, scoring four goals in each of them.

Norwich City team news

Wagner revealed ahead of this weekend that defender Ben Gibson hasn’t trained this week after welcoming a new child, and so he’s set to miss out, whilst Angus Gunn is sidelined with a hip injury.

Elsewhere, Sam Byram, Przemysław Placheta, and Jonathan Rowe remain sidelined until next month, according to the club, but there could be a debut for Arsenal loanee Marquinhos.

Predicted XI

Krul (GK)

Giannoulis

Hanley

Omobamidele

Aarons

Sara

McLean

Dowell

Hernandez

Pukki

Sargent

With no fresh injury concerns to the side that started v Coventry City last time out, and with that performance having been a positive one, expect an unchanged side.

Wagner has unlocked Norwich’s attacking potential with the likes of Gabriel Sara and Kieran Dowell providing excellent attacking cover behind a potent front-three of Onel Hernandez, Teemu Pukki, and Josh Sargent.

If Norwich can remain defensively tight this weekend then they might have a chance against Burnley. With confidence high as well, Norwich City might yet cause an upset this weekend and move into the play-off places.

Norwich City v Burnley kicks off at 12:30pm tomorrow and will be shown live on Sky Sports.