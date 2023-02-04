Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: First-team injuries persist for Blues

Birmingham City head to Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

John Eustace’s Birmingham City side head to Wales today. Blues sit in 19th place of the table going into this one – seven points behind Swansea City who sit in the mid-table pack.

Blues have lost their last five in the Championship and recently dropped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

The Swans have lost one of their last four in the Championship, drawing away at QPR in their last outing. But they go into this one on the back of a terrible January window which has highlighted a lot of off-field issues at the club.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham City have a few injuries to contend with right now. Ahead of this one, Eustace revealed that George Hall and Harlee Dean are set to return to training at the start of next whilst Troy Deeney will return at the end of next week.

Eustace also said that Marc Roberts is close to a return to action, but he, Hall, Dean, an Deeney will miss out this weekend.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Longelo

Trusty

Long

Sanderson

Colin

Mejbri

Bacuna

Chong

Khadra

Hogan

Blues have played with back-five in the Championship for much of this season. Expect the same today, and expect a full-strength defence

Gary Gardner is back in action but he may be eased back into Championship action, with Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong starting in the middle.

Juninho Bacuna and Reda Khadra could play a little deeper behind Scott Hogan as the lone striker, given Deeney’s absence.

Today’s game looks set to be a difficult one, but it’s certainly one that Blues can take something from and with January over and done, Eustace can focus on lifting his side away from danger in the Championship.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.