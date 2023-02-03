West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: Defensive duo could be available, midfielder set to return

West Brom host Coventry City in the Championship tonight.

West Brom see Coventry City make the short trip to The Hawthorns later this evening, for what should be an entertaining Championship clash. The Baggies sit in 10th place of the table as things stand and have lost their last two in all competitions, having lost to Coventry in the Championship back in December.

The Sky Blues meanwhile have won just one of their last seven in all competitions, but go into this one on the back of a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship last time out. Mark Robins’ side sit in 13th place of the table and could go level on points with the Baggies if they win at The Hawthorns tonight.

West Brom team news

Carlos Corberan has a few injuries to contend with right now, with the most pressing of which being the injury to Matt Phillips. It’s thought that he’ll miss the remainder of the season. Defenders Kyle Bartley and Kean Bryan have been sidelined for a while now – Bryan for much longer than Bartley – but BirminghamLive say that both could be in contention to return to the side tonight.

Elsewhere, John Swift looks set to make his return after twisting his ankle last month, and new signings Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton look set to be in the squad.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

O’Shea

Pieters

Furlong

Yokuslu

Molumby

Albrighton

Diangana

Wallace

Dike

Corberan made some changes for the last outing v Bristol City in the FA Cup, and so he should have a fully-fit squad to choose from tonight.

Expect Corberan to revert to his preferred back four of Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea, Erik Pieters, and Darnell Furlong. Marc Albrighton could come straight into the line up for his first start and play alongside Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace in the attacking midfield three, with Swift likely to start on the bench.

Tonight’s game will be another difficult one for West Brom. But they have the quality to get through it with a win, and claiming all three pooints would lift them up into the top-six ahead of the weekend.