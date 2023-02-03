West Brom boss discusses Karlan Grant’s situation after striker’s move to Swansea City falls through

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan says he’s ‘happy to have’ Karlan Grant in his side, after the striker missed out on a deadline day move to Swansea City.

Grant, 25, has fallen slightly out of favour under Corberan this season. The striker has featured sparingly in recent weeks and has only scored three goals in 21 Championship outings for the club this season, after he scored 18 and assisted six more in the Championship last time round.

On deadline day, Swansea City tried and failed to bring in Grant on loan. And speaking to Express & Star about Grant’s failed move to Wales, Corberan said:

“In the last day of the market, these sort of things happen. That’s why people say that a player isn’t a player until it’s done. This situation has happened to many clubs and many teams. I can give you the right answer – I am totally focused on working with all the players that I have.” West Brom signed both Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton on deadline day. The Baggies look well-stocked in their bid for promotion to the Premier League and Grant will no doubt play an important role in the second half of the season, albeit slightly further down in the pecking order than he was at the start of the campaign.

“I was happy to have Grant here, and I let him know exactly this,” Corberan continued. “In some moments you can find short solutions, but in my opinion it’s important to keep Grant in this team, it’s for the best.

"The fact that I have Grant here makes me pleased, with the squad that I have. I promise that I am not going to miss anything but I am focused and determined to work with the players that I have."

What now for Grant?

For Grant, after missing out on a move to Swansea City, all he can do is play the best that he can for West Brom and remind Corberan, and indeed the West Brom fans, that he’s a top Championship striker.

He’s provided at this level in the past but for whatever reason, this season has been a struggle for Grant. He’s seemingly well behind Daryl Dike in the pecking order and Brandon Thomas-Asante looks to be in front of Grant too.

But Grant will get his chances and when he does, he has to take them. It’s easier said than done but Grant should remind himself that he recorded 24 goal contributions last season, and take some confidence into the second half of the campaign.

Up next for West Brom is a Championship clash at home to Coventry City later tonight.