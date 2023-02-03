Vincent Kompany makes revelation over Burnley man after QPR, Swansea City transfer links

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed there were no discussions over a winter exit for Ashley Barnes despite links with a move away.

Burnley’s veteran striker Barnes has mainly played a supporting role for Kompany’s side this season.

Much of his 21 Championship outings have come as a substitute but he’s still proven he’s a threat at this level, with his derby day brace against Blackburn Rovers back in November one of his highlight performances of the season.

However, given the additions of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi, some thought the door might open for Barnes to move on.

Over the course of the month, QPR, Swansea City and Stoke City were all linked with the 33-year-old. But now, speaking with Lancs Live, Kompany has now revealed that the Clarets never entertained the idea of letting Barnes leave in January.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“No. We didn’t even entertain discussions in January.

“It was the assumption of a lot of people but we never entertained discussions.”

Kompany went on to add that he believes Barnes will still get minutes at Turf Moor and a decision over his future will not be rushed as he enters the final six months of his contract with Burnley.

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

A role to play…

Even with the new attacking additions at Turf Moor, it seems as though Barnes will still have a part to play in Kompany’s side. His experience at this level and leadership abilities can see him play a valuable role on and off the pitch, even if minutes end up bring limited.

The signings of Foster and Obafemi mark a clear step towards the long-term plans at the top of the pitch but Barnes looks as though he’s still in a good position in the pecking order. Obafemi is still working on his fitness and Foster may not be plunged in and the deep end, so holding onto Barnes seems sensible for all.

A decision over his future will be coming, but the Clarets aren’t in a rush to make that just yet either.