‘Turning a corner’ – Luton Town v Stoke City prediction: The72

Luton Town host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City head to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, to take on an in form Luton Town side who currently sit in 4th place of the table after an impressive start to life under Rob Edwards. The Hatters have lost just one of their last nine in all competitions and have won five of their last six in the league,

Alex Neil’s Stoke meanwhile are sat down in 18th place of the table. And despite losing Harry Souttar on deadline day, their January transfer window looked like a positive one and they go into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Reading in the Championship, which they followed up with an FA Cup win over League Two side Stevenage.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 Stoke City win back in November.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Luton Town are one of the form teams in the Championship right now. They’re looking really impressive under Edwards who has perhaps performed better than many would’ve expected in his early stages at the club.

“As for Stoke City, despite their poor season so far, I think they’re turning a corner. Neil made some decent signings last month and I think they’ll steadily climb up the table between now and the end of the season. For that reason, and with Luton often prone to a bit of inconsistency, I’m going to say draw.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Luton Town are staking their claim for another play-off push at the moment and the visit of Stoke presents them with a good chance to pick up another valuable three points.

“There have been a few false dawns for the Potters under Alex Neil’s management having failed to kick on after promising performances and after dismantling Reading in their last league outing, it will be hoped they can finally push up the table.

“I think they’ll struggle here though and could fall to defeat at the hands of Edwards’ flying Hatters.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Stoke City