Three Championship clubs approached Bolton Wanderers boss Evatt last summer, but 41-y/o rebuffed approaches

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt was approached by three Championship clubs last summer, it’s being reported.

Evatt, 41, has been in charge of Bolton Wanderers since June 2020, having overseen nearly 150 games in charge of the club now. He steered the Trotters to promotion from League Two in 2021 and now has his side battling for promotion from League One. But it turns out that Evatt seemingly had the chance to leave the University of Bolton Stadium last summer.

The Bolton News’ Marc Iles revealed on Twitter that Evatt had said he had been approach by three Championship clubs last summer, but that he rebuffed each approach, committing his future to Bolton Wanderers:

Ian Evatt says he was approached by three Championship clubs last summer.

A number of Championship clubs were looking for a new manager last summer, including Burnley, Watford, Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Blackpool.

The future for Evatt and Bolton…

Evatt’s Bolton tenure looks to have only just begun. He’s already overseen a tonne of games in charge but there’s a definite long-term vision for Bolton and Evatt, with a return to the Championship – and then stabilising in the Championship – looking like the ultimate goal.

Beyond that, Bolton fans can only dream. But the club has been through a lot of hardship in the past few years and to see Bolton flying high in League One, with a top manager in place, is really great to see.

If Bolton have another successful season then Evatt will no doubt attract interest again next summer. Earning promotion might be the best way to keep him at the club but if that doesn’t materialise, then Bolton fans might not fear a potential Evatt exit anyway, as he seems very committed to the club.

Up next for the Trotters is a home game v Cheltenham Town in League One this weekend.