‘Might nick this one’ – Millwall v Sunderland prediction: The72

Millwall host Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland travel to The Den to face a Millwall side who are unbeaten in eight consecutive home games.

The Lions are firmly in the fight for a play-off spot alongside the Black Cats and after their 1-0 win over struggles Cardiff City last time out, Gary Rowett’s side occupy 8th place in the Championship table.

As for Sunderland, they’re undefeated in their last six away league games, so they’ll provide a stern test for Millwall. The visitors are just one point behind the hosts and they could move back into the top-six with all three points.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Come the end of the season, this could be decisive in the fight for the play-offs. Both Millwall and Sunderland are right among the chasing pack and with both performing well of late, this is setting up to be a good game.

“Sunderland have been hit with the blow of Ross Stewart’s season-ending injury though, meaning a lot of weight sits on the shoulders of winter loan signing Joe Gelhardt.

“It’s a tough one to call given the Lions’ home record and Sunderland’s away form, but I’m going to predict an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-2 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“I really feel for Sunderland and Ross Stewart. The striker has been dealt a really cruel blow and Sunderland look as though they could struggle without him, after failing to bring in another striker after signing Gelhardt.

“Still, Sunderland have a good squad and they made some decent January signings too, so I think they’ll achieve a comfortable finish this season. I think Millwall will end up in the mid-table positions too – not far from Sunderland.

“Millwall though are very strong at home and they’ll be counting on their home form to finish as high as possible this season. I think the Lions might nick this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Sunderland