‘They’ll just scrape a win’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Plymouth Argyle in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this mammoth clash at the top of the League One table in unassailable form.

Darren Moore’s side are undefeated in a massive 21 games across all competitions, usurping Ipswich Town to move into 2nd place during said run. They’ve won five consecutive third-tier games too, but the visit of Plymouth Argyle will present arguably their toughest test yet.

The Pilgrims, despite Wednesday’s brilliant run, are still three points clear at the top of the table, though they do have a game in hand. Steven Schumacher’s side are on a strong streak of their own too, last losing 10 games ago.

The winner of this tie will sit at the top of the table come 5pm on Saturday, so both will be gunning for all three points.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The result of this tie will be pivotal come May and could sway the title race in the winner’s favour. Both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are in fantastic form and they’re both fully deserving of their places in the League One table.

“But, I’m going to back the hosts. I think they’ll just scrape a win. Wednesday have shown that they can thrive in these big games with the Hillsborough faithful behind them and Plymouth have been susceptible to a blip or two at times.

“This is so hard to call I’m going for a Wednesday victory. I can’t wait for this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“What a huge game this one is. This game should take all the headlines this weekend and I’m expecting fireworks at Hillsborough, and plenty of goals between two sides who know where the back of the net is.

“I’m expecting this game to have a huge impact on either side’s fortunes this season as a win for either side will put them even further ahead of Ipswich Town in 3rd, whereas a draw could allow the Tractor Boys to move right back into the automatic promotion mix.

“For me though, Hillsborough is all about these big games, and I really can’t see Plymouth leaving with all three points, despite how good they are. I’m going to say Wednesday win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Plymouth Argyle