‘They have to improve’ – Reading v Watford prediction: The72

Reading host Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Watford head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face a Reading side on a run of four games without victory in the league.

Paul Ince’s side have drawn two and lost two in their last four league games. Their poor run has seem them slip to 16th in the table, although the tightly-packed nature of the Championship means they remain only six points away from the play-offs.

As for the Hornets, they’ll be keen to make a return to winning ways too. Slaven Bilic oversaw a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough in their last Championship game but they still remain in 5th place, just one point away from 3rd while holding a two-point gap to 7th placed Norwich City.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Reading have shown before they can pull a top performance out of nowhere and given Watford’s inconsistency, the Royals have a good chance of getting back on track here.

“There’s no doubt that the visitors have the advantage in terms of raw quality throughout the squad though and if Bilic is to earn a play-off spot with the Hornets, they have to improve and really start kicking on over the second half of the season.

“This is a tough one to call but given the star power in Watford’s ranks, they should claim a win here.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Watford

Luke Phelps

“Watford’s recent form is patchy to say the least. But I think their squad is looking really strong after the January transfer window and I think they’ll claim a spot in the top-six come May.

“Reading though are looking pretty average right now. They didn’t do too much in January and I don’t expect them to do much in the second half of this season, so I’m leaning towards a Watford win in this one.

“It’ll be tough given the fact that Reading are at home, but I think the Hornets’ individual quality will shine through here.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Watford