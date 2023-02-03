‘The lowest point of their season so far’ – Huddersfield Town v QPR prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

The Terriers go into this one without a win in their last four games in all competitions. Mark Fotheringham’s side looked to be turning a corner but recent results keep them in 22nd place of the table, and three points from safety.

QPR meanwhile are at risk of really plummeting down the table. The R’s have won just one of their last 13 league fixtures and sit in 14th place of the table, following a 3-0 defeat away at Hull City last time out.

Earlier in the season, Huddersfield Town came to west London and left as 2-1 victors.

Here, a handful of our writes make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR’s defeat at Hull City last time out perhaps marked the lowest point of their season so far. Any hopes of a play-off finish are quickly fading away and after a bland January transfer window for the R’s, the second half of this season doesn’t look to hold much hope.

“As for Huddersfield, they enjoyed a strong January window and I think they’ll go into this game with a lot of confidence. They’re slowly improving under Fotheringham and with Cardiff City in touching distance, I think they’ll have a lot of hope for the rest of the season. Still, QPR boast a lot of individual quality, and I think they’ll share the points on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 QPR

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

James Ray

“Neil Critchley’s QPR tenure is yet to kick into life and given that Huddersfield Town have rallied to pick up some impressive results of late, the hosts might have the edge here as well.

“The R’s have the edge in terms of quality in the playing squad but with Mark Fotheringham looking to galvanise his squad for a survival fight, they might just pull off an impressive win here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 QPR