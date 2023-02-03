Sheffield Wednesday centre-back seals permanent move away from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed David Agbontohoma has joined loan club Boreham Wood on a permanent basis.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Agbontohoma has been with the Owls since 2021, finding much of his game time in the club’s youth academy before heading out on loan to National League side Boreham Wood last month.

Since his move to the non-league outfit, the ex-Southampton and Arsenal starlet has made a good impression too. He earned their player of the month award after five appearances and now, it has been confirmed he’ll be staying with the Wood for good.

As announced on the Owls’ official website, Agbontohoma has signed on a permanent basis following his first month on loan with the club.

He heads to Meadow Park with the well wishes of those at Hillsborough after making four senior appearances for the club, all of which came in either the EFL Trophy or the FA Cup.

Best for Agbontohoma?

Agbontohoma has made a strong start to life with Boreham Wood and while it might have been hoped that the 21-year-old could push on and make a senior breakthrough at Hillsborough, that hasn’t come to fruition.

For that reason, a permanent move away could be beneficial for all. It allows him to find regular game time and settle with a new club in a bid to play consistent first-team football for the first time in his career.

Under the management of Luke Garrard, Agbontohoma will be looking to go from strength to strength after a valuable two-and-a-half years learning from the academy coaches at Sheffield Wednesday, hopefully setting him up for a bright future in the game.