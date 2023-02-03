Rowett discusses Millwall’s January shortcomings and reveals previous interest in current Bournemouth man

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has rued his side’s failed striker pursuit in last month’s transfer window.

Millwall saw Benik Afobe move on last month. It further highlighted the Lions’ need for a striker and a couple of players were linked in QPR’s Lyndon Dykes and Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet. And it seems like Millwall were ready to spend big on either player, but both remain at their respective clubs.

Speaking to South London Press ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Sunderland, Rowett spoke out on his side’s January striker search, saying:

“We tried [to sign a striker] – because we’re not stupid. We know it is something we needed, with Benik leaving. We would have done that, alongside the two players we brought in as well. But we weren’t able to do that.”

Rowett then went on to reveal that he’d previously tried to bring current Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore to The Den, seemingly before he left Cardiff City to join the south coast club in January 2022.

“That’s probably happened for the last four windows,” Rowett continued. “I remember us trying to sign Kieffer Moore and we just couldn’t quite get him in because other teams were just pipping us on the line.”

Millwall currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table – just one point outside the top-six. The Lions have scored 33 goals in 27 Championship outings so far this season, with midfielder Zian Flemming being their top-scorer in the league with 10 goals to his name.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

Can Millwall achieve a top-six finish?

Rowett obviously knows that he needed a striker last month, and he’ll surely be wary of his side’s chances in the Championship this season after missing out on both Dykes and Nisbet.

But there’s still a long way to go this season. Millwall have so far coped without a really prolific no.9 but come the business end of the season, whether they can keep up with the teams around them remains to be seen.

A lot of teams around Millwall enjoyed decent January transfer windows whilst others are simply looking much-improved, like Norwich City for example, and West Brom.

It seems like an uphill battle for Millwall to go on and claim a top-six spot. A tough home game v Sunderland lies ahead of them this weekend and a win here would give the Lions a lot of confidence going into the second half of the campaign.