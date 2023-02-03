‘Really convincing’ – Hull City v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Hull City host Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Hull City welcome Championship strugglers Cardiff City to the MKM Stadium this weekend, with the Tigers looking to continue on their positive vein of form under Liam Rosenior. Hull beat QPR 3-0 last time out and have only lost one of their last eight in the league, moving up into 15th place of the table.

Cardiff meanwhile have appointed Sabri Lamouchi as manager. The Frenchman lost his first game in charge on Tuesday night, after the Bluebirds lost 1-0 away at Luton Town. Cardiff are winless in their last 10 league games and sit just three points above the drop zone in 21st.

Hull City won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in November.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull looked really convincing in their win over QPR. I’m impressed with how much they’ve solidified under Rosenior and I’m also impressed with the January signings they’ve made.

“Cardiff on the other hand are in real trouble. Lamouchi seems like a decent appointment but I’m just not sure if he has the players needed to beat relegation into League One. The Bluebirds need to win games but that just never seems likely this season – I’m going to back Hull to claim another win here.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-0 Cardiff City

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

James Ray

“Hull City’s impressive rise under Liam Rosenior is continuing and with the visit of Cardiff City coming up, I can’t see the momentum on Humberside slowing down either.

“The Bluebirds have a new boss in place now and Lamouchi is an improvement on Mark Hudson but after January failed to bear fruit, I can’t see their struggles ending here. They’re in a real fight to survive now and I think they’ll take another hit here.

“I’m going for a fairly routine home win.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-0 Cardiff City