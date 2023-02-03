QPR boss facing potential injury crisis for Huddersfield Town clash

QPR could be without full-backs Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird for tomorrow’s Championship game v Huddersfield Town.

QPR travel to Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town tomorrow. The R’s go into this one lacking in almost every department, with last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Hull City highlighting a major downturn in form for QPR who sat at the top of the Championship table for a brief moment earlier this season.

And for Neil Critchley’s side, things could become even more difficult with full-backs Paal and Laird potentially absent from tomorrow’s game. Paal was brought off at half-time during the Hull defeat with a knee injury whilst Laird missed out altogether with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to West London Sport, Critchley said of the pair:

“We’re hopeful Kenneth will train today. If he does then he will be in contention for the squad, so that is positive news.

“Ethan will be similar to Kenneth. He is hopefully also going to train this morning. I’ll be having a meeting with the medical staff this morning and hopefully they will be giving me good news.”

QPR sit in 14th place of the table ahead of tomorrow’s game and have only won once in the league since October. Osman Kakay will undoubtedly replace Laird at right-back should he miss out, but QPR are without a second-choice left-back after allowing Niko Hamalainen to leave last month.

QPR’s woes…

Paal and Laird are perhaps QPR’s most consistent performers in the Championship this season. Not having either of them would be a huge blow, but if one is available, then Critchley will have two full-backs as Kakay is capable of playing on either side.

QPR already have some key injury concerns to players like Leon Balogun and Lyndon Dykes. It only adds to the pressure that’s already building on Critchley who’s won just one league game since taking charge in December, and tomorrow’s game against a Huddersfield Town side who had a positive January transfer window will be very tough.

Another loss here will really start to pile the pressure on Critchley, who’s QPR side currently sit 12 points above Huddersfield Town in 22nd.