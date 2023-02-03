‘Might nick a surprise win’ – Portsmouth v Barnsley prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Barnsley in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth started the John Mousinho era with back-to-back 2-0 wins but were defeated by Peterborough United last time out. Posh, also under new management, overcome Pompey thanks to a brace from Jonson Clarke-Harris, with Nathan Thompson’s late own-goal against his former club not enough to inspire a late comeback.

Pompey now occupy 11th place coming into this weekend’s fixtures and even with games in hand, it’ll be tough work making up the nine-point gap to the play-offs.

As for Barnsley, they’ve bounced back from consecutive losses with consecutive wins, leaving them in 6th place.

Michael Duff’s side followed up their 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley with a midweek win over Oxford United on Wednesday, with Nicky Cadden’s second-half strike proving decisive.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s meeting, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“I’m really intrigued to see how this one pans out. It will be a big one for Portsmouth as they bid to keep their faint hopes of a late play-off charge alive but Barnsley have been a tough side on the road, so Mousinho’s men will have to be at the top of their game.

“The Tykes are on strong footing and their deadline day additions could play a key role in earning them a top-six spot but I think they might be held to a draw here.

“If the home crowd gets behind their side, Pompey might nick a surprise win. I’m going for a draw though, but this should be a competitive one.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Nine points separate these two teams. But they go into this game pretty evenly matched in terms of recent form and so it should be an entertaining game, with a lot to play for on either side.

“Barnsley look good to go on and claim a top-six finish but there’s a long way to go, and they go into this game having played in midweek, whereas Pompey have had a week off.

“At Fratton Park too, I think Barnsley may find this one difficult, and with Mousinho making a positive start to life as Pompey boss I’m going to back his side to claim what would be a decent point here.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Barnsley