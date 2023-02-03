John Mousinho opens up on Portsmouth’s failed swoop for 23-goal/assist star

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed the club’s pursuit of Exeter City forward Jevani Brown but admitted a move wasn’t ‘viable’ in the end.

Portsmouth were in the market for some late additions on deadline day and while Paddy Lane ended up landing at Fratton Park, rumours of an exciting move for Exeter City man Brown failed to materialise into a deal.

It would’ve marked an impressive deal for Pompey given just how impressive the 28-year-old has been this season.

Across all competitions, Brown has notched 14 goals and nine assists in 32 outings, starring in a second-striker role.

Now, speaking with The News, Pompey boss Mousinho has opened up on their late chase for the Jamaican star. He admitted while there were indications Exeter City would be willing to sell, it transpired that an exciting deal wasn’t ‘viable’. He said:

“Jevani is an excellent player and there was some sort of signal from Exeter they might be prepared to sell.

“It rumbled on for 24 hours, but in the end it wasn’t something which was viable so we moved on. It’s an unfortunate one, because we know what Jevani is all about. We saw him here at Fratton Park and he caused a lot of problems.

“It’s just one of those which didn’t work out. But we’re doing what we think is best for the squad and best for the club. It was more so for the club in this instance. It certainly wasn’t part of the strategy to push it that far.”

Kicking on with the Grecians…

Brown has been one of the EFL’s more electric attackers in recent seasons, proving his ability after working his way through non-league football following time in MK Dons and Peterborough United’s academies as a youngster.

He’s been playing the best football of his career to date with Exeter City this season and given that his contract is up in the summer, it might not be long before he heads for pastures new.

If he continues in this rich vein of form, it might not be long before the versatile forward winds up landing a move to a more upwardly mobile League One club or even to the Championship