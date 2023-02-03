Hartlepool United’s talks over potential swoop for Bradford City player revealed

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has confirmed he spoke with Bradford City defender Timi Odusina over a potential return to the club in January.

Bradford City snapped up defender Odusina in the summer transfer window, bringing him over to Valley Parade from Hartlepool United after his strong stint with the Pools.

Game time has come few and far between for the former Norwich City youngster though. He’s played just seven times for the Bantams, with his last League Two outing coming in the 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient back on December 3rd.

However, it seems the 23-year-old turned down the chance to reunite with his former club despite his limited minutes.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Curle has revealed he spoke with Odusina regarding a potential return to Victoria Park, with the timing not quite right for the defender it seems. Here’s what Curle had to say:

“I spoke to Timi on a few occasions, I had a lot of conversations with Timi as a matter of fact – I got on quite well with him.

“Timi was one of the players who sent me a message to say ‘thanks’ but unfortunately the timing wasn’t quite right for himself at this particular time so you’ve got to respect it.”

Seeing out the season with the Bantams…

Having turned down the chance to link up with Hartlepool United again, Odusina will spend the rest of the season fighting it out to earn a place in Mark Hughes’ plans at Valley Parade.

He’s been in and around the matchday squad for much of the season, often remaining an unused substitute. However, Odusina has been absent from the squad completely for the last three League Two games, so it remains to be seen if he gets many more chances to stake a claim for more action.

Odusina cut a popular figure at Hartlepool United and was a valuable part of their backline. He’s shown he can impress at this level before and if given the chance, he’ll be keep to prove he can be a hit with Bradford City too.