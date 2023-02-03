Eustace shares Birmingham City injury news ahead of Swansea City clash – Deeney, Dean, Roberts, and more discussed

Birmingham City travel to Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City head to Wales for what promises to be another tough Championship encounter, against a Swans side that looks to be in a bit of disarray after a poor January transfer window.

Blues on the other hand made some decent signings, bringing in Kevin Long on a free transfer from Burnley and Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton, whilst also making Emmanuel Longelo’s loan from West Ham a permanent deal.

John Eustace’s side remain in a pretty perilous position in the Championship table though. They currently sit in 19th after a run of five-straight defeats in the league, but with some new signings in place, hopes look to be improved for the second half of the campaign.

And those hopes will be further increased when some of Eustace’s injured players make their returns to action. Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s trip to Swansea City, Eustace gave the following injury update:

“George Hall and Harlee Dean will both be back in the squad with us on Monday. They are fit and pushing for the squad.

“Troy [Deeney] will hopefully be back at the end of the next week. Robbo [Marc Roberts] will be soon too. It is good to get everyone back.”

A boost for Blues…

Birmingham City have some really experienced first-team players sidelined right now in Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, and Troy Deeney. Those three players provide some much-needed leadership in what is a relatively youthful side, and having them back in time for the business end of the campaign will be a huge plus for Eustace.

Relegation remains a very real threat for Blues this season. They sit just six points ahead of Huddersfield Town in 22nd, but a couple of wins will lift Birmingham City away from danger and give some confidence back to the side.

There’s some huge games coming up after this trip to Swansea City, with Blues in action against West Brom, Cardiff City, and Huddersfield Town in February, before tougher games against Norwich City and Luton Town.

Eustace’s side need to pick up some wins, and soon. Tomorrow’s game v Swansea City kicks off at 3pm.