‘As tough as it gets’ – Norwich City v Burnley prediction: The72

Norwich City host Burnley in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City come into this one looking to continue their turnaround under new boss David Wagner.

The Canaries have won back-to-back games in the Championship, netting four goals in both victories. They first overcame Preston North End 4-0 before playing out an entertaining 4-2 win against Coventry City last weekend.

Burnley provide a seriously stern test for Wagner’s Canaries though. Vincent Kompany’s side remain top of the table and have still lost just twice in the league all season, putting them on course for a historic promotion-winning campaign.

The Clarets’ late win over West Brom marked their eighth consecutive league victory, putting them five clear at the top.

Now, ahead of the Saturday lunchtime clash, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“While Norwich City have enjoyed a strong start to Wagner’s tenure, a clash with Burnley is about as tough as it gets.

“Vincent Kompany has built a formidable side capable of becoming one of the Championship’s best ever and in their current vein of winning form, it’s hard to see anyone slowing their progress at the moment.

“This is going to be a real test of just what Norwich are capable of this season and while I can see Wagner taking them to the play-offs, I can’t see anyone beating Burnley at the moment. This could be a fun one, but I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-3 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“Burnley looked a bit shaky against West Brom in their last league game. But they put in a commanding second half performance and really showcased their promotion credentials. Against an in form and rejuvenated Norwich side though, I think Burnley could struggle.

“Norwich look really potent in attack and whilst there’s still work to do defensively, I’m backing Norwich to finish inside the top-six. This should be a really exciting and compeitive game, but I can’t pick a winner – I’m going to predict what would be an impressive point for Norwich.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Burnley