‘Banking on a win’ – Middlesbrough v Blackpool prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into this weekend’s clash off the back of a 2-0 win over fellow play-off hopefuls Watford. First half goals from Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss ensured Boro bounced back from their defeat to Sunderland in comfortable fashion.

Michael Carrick’s side sit in 3rd as a result as they look to build a gap to the chasing pack.

As for Blackpool, they fell to defeat against Southampton in Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge but they now travel to the Riverside in search of a much-needed league win.

The Tangerines occupy 23rd as it stands, three points away from safety and without an away win in their last five league games.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“I have a feeling Blackpool will be alright under Mick McCarthy and I’m backing them to stave off relegation to League One, although I can’t see them picking up a much-needed victory here.

“Boro should have too much firepower for the visitors and I can see them stretching their home winning streak to five. With Chuba Akpom in the form of his life, it could be a tough day at the office for the Tangerines.

“This should be a routine home win for Middlesbrough.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-0 Blackpool

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“As far as opening league games go, it doesn’t get much more difficult for McCarthy than a trip to Middlesbrough. Boro will be banking on a win this weekend as they look to close the gap on Sheffield United, and I think it’ll be a very long afternoon for Blackpool.

“Middlesbrough strengthened well and I think they’ll end up finishing 3rd or higher – they’ve got 12 points to make up on the Blades and I’m going to back them to claim a routine three points in this one.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 4-1 Blackpool