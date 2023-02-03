‘A point to prove’ – Preston North End v Bristol City prediction: The72

Preston North End host Bristol City in the Championship this Saturday.

Preston North End are still among the pack of sides chasing for a play-off spot and two wins in their last three games leaves them sitting in 11th coming into this weekend’s fixtures.

The Lilywhites bounced back from a dismal 4-0 loss to Norwich City with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City in their last Championship outing. They were then defeated by Spurs in the FA Cup though, falling to a Heung-Min Son brace and a debut goal from Arnaut Danjuma.

As for Bristol City, they’ll be hoping they can breathe some life into their season after a rather forgettable one to date. Nigel Pearson’s side are unbeaten in four but with three of those being draws, the Robins will be hoping to pick up a win or two to close the four-point gap to 16th place Reading.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Preston feel like they’re a side that still has a point to prove. They’re on the periphery of the play-off fight and amid some promising signs, it will be hoped they can start to close the gap to the top-six again.

“They’ll be relying on some relatively unproven talents to fire them on up top with Tom Cannon and Liam Delap on board but if they can get back to their resilient defensive ways, we could yet see them make a push for the play-offs.

“As for Bristol City, it will be hoped the eye-catching signing of Anis Mehmeti can inspire them to a more successful 2023. I think they might take a point back to Ashton Gate with them.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“I’m pretty impressed with Preston’s January business. They’re looking stronger and stronger as the season goes on and I think they’ll have a decent second half of the season.

“As for Bristol City, I fear for them a bit. After losing Antoine Semenyo I think they could really struggle for form in the second half of this season, and away at Deepdale, I reckon they’ll find it tough.

“I’m leaning towards a Preston North End win in this one, but it’ll be a tight and close-fought game.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Bristol City