28-year-old’s stance on Sheffield United future revealed as contract expiry nears

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn has said talks haven’t begun over a new deal yet but he’s certain over his desire to stay at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United man Osborn has seen his involvement disrupted somewhat this season.

The versatile 28-year-old spent an extended spell out in the early stages of the campaign from August to October and has only recently returned from another spell on the sidelines, coming into the starting XI for the FA Cup clash with Wrexham.

There are some question marks surrounding his future at Bramall Lane though. Osborn’s current deal expires at the end of the season but now, he’s made his stance on his fate at Sheffield United clear.

As quoted by The Star, after admitting that discussions haven’t begun over his new deal, he’s set on staying with the Blades.

“Definitely,” he replied when asked if he’s keen to stay on at Sheffield United.

“Fingers crossed we finish the season strongly and get to where we want to be.

“I love it here. I’ve had an unbelievable time. I love the city. Being from Derby, I think Sheffield’s a massive city and it feels like there’s always loads going off. The club, too. When I first came, it was unbelievable. The club was on a massive high and beating some top teams in the Premier League and to have a big season now would mean a lot.”

1 of 15 Which team plays their home games at Fratton Park? Ipswich Town Portsmouth QPR Preston North End

A future at Bramall Lane?

When fit, Osborn has been involved in Paul Heckingbottom’s plans. His ability to play on the left as a winger or a wing-back as well as through the middle as a central midfielder means he offers valuable versatility for the Blades.

He’s got valuable experience at this level too and he played 37 times in Sheffield United’s last stint in the top-flight, so he’s got that Premier League pedigree to his name as well.

It remains to be seen if the Championship promotion hopefuls will look to keep Derby-born Osborn beyond the end of this season but given his ability to play in numerous positions, experience and energy, he looks like a player Heckingbottom should hold onto.