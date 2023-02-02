Wigan Athletic man seals late exit after deadline day move to Charlton Athletic collapsed

Wigan Athletic winger Gwion Edwards has seen a late move to Ross County confirmed by the club.

Wigan Athletic’s Welsh wideman has seen limited opportunities across the 2022/23 campaign to date, playing just twice across all competitions in a forgettable campaign for the Latics.

Edwards looked poised to make a deadline day move back down to League One with Charlton Athletic before a late switch collapsed, meaning he looked poised to see out the season down the pecking order at the DW Stadium.

Now though, with Tuesday’s 11pm deadline way behind us, Edwards has seen a move confirmed.

Scottish Premiership side Ross County have pounced to bring the former Peterborough United and Ipswich Town star in. Edwards signs for the club on a temporary deal until the end of the season, giving him a chance to fight for regular minutes away from the Latics.

He joins the Staggies who sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership under the management of Malky Mackay.

Best for Edwards…

While Edwards is down the pecking order at Wigan Athletic, it makes sense for him to find regular game time elsewhere.

He can operate on the left and right as a winger or a wing-back and his tricky dribbling and pace has made him a hit at previous clubs before, so it will be hoped this latest loan move can breathe some life back into his season.

Edwards’ contract with Wigan Athletic is up at the end of the season and an impressive stint in Scotland could put him in the shop window ahead of the summer. It remains to be seen what the Latics’ stance over his long-term future is though, with that sure to come to light further down the line you would think.