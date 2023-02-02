‘When the time comes’ – Bolton Wanderers loan man Dan Nlundulu discusses Southampton future

Southampton’s Dan Nlundulu say he’s not focused on his Saints future, after recently joining League One side Bolton Wanderers on loan.

Nlundulu, 23, was one of a number of players to arrive at Bolton Wanderers in last month’s transfer window. But after featuring just twice for the Trotters, N’Lundulu picked up a hamstring injury which has kept him out of his side’s last two League One fixtures, and The Bolton News say he could also miss Saturday’s game v Cheltenham Town.

And speaking to The Bolton News ahead of the weekend – a game against the side where he spent the first half of this season on loan – N’Lundulu was asked about his long-term future at parent club Southampton.

Nlundulu said:

“I don’t want to focus too far ahead because you never know in life. I’m focussing on today, the here and now. I don’t want to waste time thinking ‘am I going back to Southampton, am I going to play, am I staying here?’

“I am a Bolton player right now and I want to perform for them. When the time comes to it, I’ll have that conversation with Southampton. I’m here to score goals and help to get this club promoted – that’s all I need to think about right now.”

Nlundulu scored four and assisted two in 23 League One outings for Cheltenham during the first half of this season. He, Cameron Jerome, Randell Williams, Shola Shoretire, and Victor Adeboyejo all arrived at the club last month in a bid to bolster Bolton’s attacking prowess and fire the Trotters to an unlikely promotion from League One this season.

After graduating from the Southampton youth academy, Nlundulu went on to make 13 Premier League appearances in the 2020/21 campaign, having since spent time on loan with Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town, and now Bolton. His Saints contract expires at the end of next season.

Up in the air…

With a year left on his Saints contract, Nlundulu will surely see out this Bolton loan, and then secure another loan move next time round. But he’ll no doubt be hoping that he can spend the entirety of a season with one club as all this moving around won’t be good for his long-term development.

His injury only seems like a minor one and Evatt will be hoping that Nlundulu can return to action soon, and hit the ground running in Bolton’s bid to secure a place in the top-six. The Trotters are next in action at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday, in what is a tough but very winnable game.