West Brom contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

West Brom may yet be gearing up for a Premier League campaign next summer, with Carlos Corberan’s side looking like firm contenders in the race for top-six.

The Baggies currently sit in 10th place of the table. Just two points separate them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th and fans are quietly optimistic about their side’s chance of promotion this season, with Carlos Corberan having galvanised this West Brom side since his October arrival.

But whether this season ends in promotion or not, the upcoming summer transfer window is bound to be a big one as it’ll be Corberan’s first real chance to put his own stamp on the side. But there’s a few contract decisions for him to make before then, with a number of Baggies players out of contract in 2023.

Summer signing Tom Rogic is one of the names out of contract at the end of this season. The Australian started slow, but under Corberan, Rogic has quickly become a key player with three assists and a goal in 13 Championship outings for the club – there’s also an option to extend Rogic’s deal by a further year (as per Transfermarkt), which seems like a sensible bet right now.

Elsewhere, Jake Livermore is out of contract at the end of this season. The long-standing Baggies skipper has not really been favoured by Corberan after spending some time on the sidelines, and subsequently falling behind the likes of Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu in the starting XI. There’s no option to extend his stay and at 33 years old, it seems like Livermore may well be in the final months of his West Brom career.

Lastly, defenders Kean Bryan and Erik Pieters are both out of contract this summer. Bryan looked to be closing in on his return from an ACL injury, before a fresh injury concern sidelined him once again. He’s had terrible luck with injury and that might yet force the Baggies into releasing him, which would be an unfortunate end to his time at The Hawthorns.

Pieters meanwhile has been a useful player for the Baggies this season. He’s racked up 18 Championship appearances after signing on a free transfer earlier in the season, but the Dutchman only ever seemed like a short-term defensive fix for West Brom, and at 34 years old it might make sense to release Pieters at the end of the campaign.

West Brom do not have options to extend either Bryan or Pieters’ deals.

The Baggies return to action v Coventry City tomorrow night.