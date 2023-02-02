‘They could produce another shock’ – Rotherham United v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday.

Sheffield United make the short journey to Rotherham on Saturday lunchtime, to face South Yorkshire rivals in the Championship’s early kick-off.

The Blades go into this one in 2nd place of the table, but on the back of a fairly frustrating January transfer window which saw the club make no new signings. Paul Heckingbottom’s side though have lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions and have the best away record in the Championship.

Rotherham United on the other hand had a very impressive January window. Matt Taylor’s side look ready to battle relegation and they go into this one in decent form, having following up their 4-0 humbling of Blackburn Rovers with a 1-1 draw at Watford.

The Millers are the last team to have beaten Sheffield United, winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane back in November.

Here, a handful of oyr writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m really impressed with Rotherham’s January transfer business and I think they’ll beat relegation this season. They have enough time to move up and away from the bottom three but next on their agenda is a really tough game v Sheffield United.

“Despite making no new signings, I still think the Blades will finish inside the top two – keeping Sander Berge is a huge win for them too. But with the earlier defeat at home to Rotherham still fairly fresh in the mind, and with Rotherham surely confident after January, I think this one could be very difficult for Sheffield United.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Rotherham United’s January signings have me convinced that they’ll be fine this season, even after losing Dan Barlaser. This is a tough test though and it’s one I’m not sure they’ll overcome this time around.

“Of course, the Millers produced a surprise win at Bramall Lane and given the fresh faces, they could produce another shock here. However, Sheffield United are flying at the moment with the exception of their blip against Wrexham in the FA Cup and I think they’ll take all three points from this one.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Sheffield United