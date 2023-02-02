Sheffield Wednesday contracts: The deals expiring in 2023 and those with one-year options

Sheffield Wednesday have a big few months ahead as they battle it out for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer window wasn’t a particularly busy one but they still stand in good stead heading into the second half of the campaign. Darren Moore’s side sit 2nd place in League One, three points from leaders Plymouth Argyle with a game in hand.

However, with January out of the way, attention will now turn to the contract situation at Hillsborough.

A few big names see their deals with Sheffield Wednesday expire at the end of the season too. Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have both proven themselves as a level above in League One and they’ll both have key roles to play moving forward, so thankfully there are 12-month extension options in their deals.

Central midfielder George Byers and veteran striker Lee Gregory‘s deals also include the option of an extra year, securing their futures for another 12 months if the Owls wish to trigger the extension clauses.

This isn’t the case for all the big names at Hillsborough though. Promising attacking midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sees his contract expire at the end of the season and while Wednesday’s efforts to tie him down to a new deal have been reported, a new agreement remains unsigned.

The former Manchester City prodigy has had interest from elsewhere too, and with no option in his deal, he either commits his future to the Owls or he leaves for nothing in the summer.

Versatile Scotsman Callum Paterson is another out of contract player to have drawn recent interest. Football Insider has claimed discussions have begun over fresh terms though, with the hope being that his recent run in the starting XI can persuade him to extend his stay in S6.

Long-serving defender Liam Palmer‘s standout season should earn him an extended stay, and while Dennis Adeniran has endured an injury-hit time at Hillsborough, he could be a useful asset moving forward if he can stay fit. Marvin Johnson has been a mainstay too, but at 32, a more youthful option on the left may well be in the Owls’ thinking.

There are some who there are certainly question marks over though. Jack Hunt has only played a bit-part role this campaign, featuring eight times in League One. He’s started the last two third-tier games, but it remains to be seen if he’s offered a new deal. Jaden Brown is one who looks destined for pastures new though after struggling to impress since signing in July 2021.

Last but not least, Dominic Iorfa is another who sees his deal expire this summer. He’s previously been a star performer at Hillsborough and given his Championship experience, he could be a helpful player to keep around. He’s been in and out of the side under Moore though, so his future looks up in the air too.