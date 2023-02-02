Norwich City man rejected approaches from two PL clubs last month – player wants to stay at Carrow Road

Norwich City’s Max Aarons ‘rejected the oppurtunity’ to sign for two different Premier League clubs and one overseas club last month, says TEAMtalk.

Aarons, 23, went into the January transfer window with apparent interest from Manchester United. It was said that the Red Devils were keen on signing the right-back, before links to Fulham emerged later on in the month.

The Englishman is under contract until 2024 and after several years of links to the Premier League, and after a tough first half of the season for Norwich City in the Championship, it looked likely that Aarons would move on last month. But he stayed at Carrow Road and TEAMtalk claim that the Canaries favourite rejected offers from three clubs – two in the Premier League and one overseas.

Their report doesn’t name the teams in question, but it states that Aarons ‘rejected every approach in order to stay and help Norwich win promotion’. Norwich City – now managed by David Wagner – have won their last two in the Championship to move up into 7th place of the table.

A positive sign…

Going into January, it would’ve been understandable if Aarons looked for the exit. But Wagner has made a really positive impact at the club and maybe he’s the reason why Aarons now wants to stay at Carrow Road – for the remainder of this season anyway.

The Canaries are looking like promotion contenders once again and after scoring eight goals in their opening two under Wagner, fans may be wondering how far their side can go this season.

Up next for Norwich City though is a tough home game v league leaders Burnley. Wagner will need Aarons and his other key players to put in a really good performance – a win here would really fill the side with confidence going into the business end of the season.